Greenville technology distributor ScanSource acquires Arizona-based MicroAge

ScanSource Inc., a technology distributor based in Greenville, announced Sept. 2 it has acquired MicroAge, a full-service solutions integrator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, for $200.5 million.

“The acquisition of MicroAge marks an exciting milestone in ScanSource’s growth journey,” said Mike Baur, chair and CEO of ScanSource Inc. “This transaction advances our strategic priorities and strengthens our ability to serve customers and create long-term value for shareholders.”

ScanSource was founded in 1992 and uses multiple sales models to offer technology solutions from leading suppliers of specialty technologies, connectivity and cloud services. For more information, visit scansource.com.