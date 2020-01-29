UBJ Exchange The business of CBD By Sherry Jackson - January 29, 2020 2 Views About The business of CBD SHARE Email Facebook Twitter tweet Related Articles Photos: December Business on TapPhotos: Networking at Business on Tap on Dec. 4, the Upstate Business Journal gathered at… Photos | January Business on TapPhotos by Jack Robert Photography Date: Jan. 22, 2020. Presenting sponsor: Intelli-NET. Networking sponsor: Peace… 2020 Business on Tap dates announcedWe are excited to have Intelli-NET of SC as the 2020 presenting sponsor of our Business… Photos: Networking at Business on Tap | Oct. 23On October 23, the Upstate Business Journal gathered at Fork and Plough with Upstate professionals…