The Cliffs announced $186 million in 2019 sales

The Cliffs announced a 9% increase in sales volume at the close of 2019 with $186 million in sales spread over a total of 283 closed transactions among its seven communities.

The residential mountain and lake club communities saw $171 million with 271 closed transactions in 2018. In addition, there are 1,782 completed homes and 140 houses under construction across The Cliffs communities along with an additional 200 club memberships sold in 2019. With the new memberships sold, there are now more than 3,000 member families as part of The Cliffs club.

“We were pleased to finish 2019 strong with continued sales growth across our seven communities,” said Rob Duckett, president of The Cliffs. “This momentum positions The Cliffs for an exciting year ahead as we continue to invest in our communities, members and internal team. We also congratulate our top producers as we look forward to another great year at The Cliffs.”

The Cliffs was acquired by South Street Partners, one of the nation’s largest developers and operators of luxury residential private communities and master developer of Kiawah Island. Since the acquisition, The Cliffs at Keowee Vineyards Lakehouse broke ground, releasing 26 lakefront homesites at The Landing at The Cliffs at Keowee Springs. Plans were also announced for the Keowee Springs clubhouse as well as new club amenities at The Landing.

The Cliffs also announced the launch of Cliff Builders in October 2019 and broke ground on its first home in The Meadows neighborhood at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove.