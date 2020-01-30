The Shops of Overbrook undergo renovations, looking for additional tenants

The retail center at 1633 E. North St., where Shaw’s Pharmacy has been a staple of the historic Overbrook neighborhood for decades, is getting a facelift.
Oxford Capital and Harrison Horowitz are undertaking a light redevelopment of the property to include landscape enhancements, new site lighting and signage, new paint and new awnings. With the renovations comes a need for additional tenants as well.
Spaces listed for lease by the Avison Young brokerage team of Rakan Draz and John Odom include two approximately 1,300-square-foot units and another larger unit at 3,100 square feet. Given Boutique and Boheme Salon will remain in the two units closest to restaurant Fork & Plough, which shares the parking lot.
“Upon stabilization, The Shops of Overbrook will be a true neighborhood retail center that will serve as a hub of activity for the Overbrook community,” Horowitz said.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of February, after which additional tenant build-out would take place if necessary.
Oxford Partners is also currently behind the development of property at 578 Perry Ave. in the Village of West Greenville, which will include a new location for The Oxford Barber Co. on the ground level and office on the second floor. The new building will sit on the land next to Kuka Juice.