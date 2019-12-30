The Upstate ranked among top ten best places to work in manufacturing

According to a new study by SmartAsset, the Upstate ranks in the top ten best places to work in manufacturing in the U.S. in 2019. Spartanburg was ranked fourth, and the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metro area was ranked seventh.

SmartAsset analyzed cities’ friendliness to the manufacturing workforce based off of the following six factors:

Manufacturing as a percentage of the workforce

Four-year job growth

One-year job growth

Four-year income growth

One-year income growth

Housing costs as a percentage of average income for manufacturing workers

Spartanburg claimed the fourth spot on the SmartAsset list. The study found that 23.7% of the workforce was employed by the manufacturing industry and the typical mortgage in Spartanburg is 15.8% of the average income for manufacturing workers in the area.

The same study ranked the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metro area at seventh. According to the study, the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin area ranks in the top third of the 376 total metro areas in the U.S. for all six metrics. The area also ranks within the top 10% of the study for four-year income growth from 2014 through 2017, at 13.4%.

The manufacturing industry accounts for 8% of the U.S. workforce, which translates to roughly 12.8 million employees nationwide, according to SmartAsset.



The full report, including methodology and rankings, can be found here: https://smartasset.com/mortgage/best-places-to-work-in-manufacturing-2019.

