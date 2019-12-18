Previously located on The Parkway in Greer, Total Human Resources was ready for a change of space. What started as a rough plan on a napkin is now the company’s current space, located at 1041 Verdae Blvd. in Greenville.

Robbie Randolph, a real estate agent with Blackstream and an interior fashion stylist, helped Jason Thomas, director of operations of THR, find the current space.

“The owners of THR are friends and clients of mine who were looking for new space to lease,” Randolph said.

THR wanted a large space that also had a corporate feel to it.

“DIRTT was recommended for this particular project after taking their wants into consideration,” Randolph said.

DIRTT — which stands for Doing It Right This Time — is an integrated, prefabricated, modular construction process enabled by advanced technology that is designed to minimize waste and make deployment more efficient.

“We were wanting to either renovate our old space or move into a new space,” Thomas said. “With the new space, we were able to bring everyone together and collaborate better compared to our old building.”

With DIRTT, the only fabrication done on site were the floors, ceiling and one wall.

“Everything else is made in a factory and shipped to the space,” Randolph said.

Thomas said the installation took a week, and gave the office space a modern look.

“I came in one day and there wasn’t anything set up but came back at the end of that week and everything was set up,” he said.

THR has been in its current space since the last week of October. The doors in the building slide open, instead of a typical push or pull, which has presented the only real challenge, Thomas said.

“We actually had a UPS driver come in and pull one of the doors off the rails,” he said.

With plans to stay in their current space for three to five years, Thomas finds the setup to be perfect.

“And if we grow — which we are — we would love to take over the space located right next to us in the building,” he said.

About Total Human Resources locates to new office space with DIRTT