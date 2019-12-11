Truist Financial Corporation has appointed Michael R. Brenan to be the company’s regional president for South Carolina.

The announcement comes just a day after BB&T and SunTrust finalized their $66 billion “merger of equals” under the new name Truist, now the sixth largest commercial bank in the United States, serving about 10 million households.

Brenan will serve as one of 24 regional presidents across local markets heading the new company’s “community banking” model.

David H. Weaver, commercial community bank executive for Truist, said the community banking model is unique for its decentralized, regional structure.

“Combined with deep industry and banking expertise,” Weaver said the new model “allows us to operate on a more personal level with individual and business clients, providing them with the kind of attention they expect from a hometown bank.”

Each of the 24 regional president’s team will serve a mix of clients, from business banking to commercial banking to middle market banking, as well as not-for-profit clients and commercial real estate.

Brenan, prior to becoming the new South Carolina regional president, began his career in banking in 1975 as a management trainee. He previously served as the state/group president of BB&T for South Carolina and currently serves on the South Carolina Board of Education as the governor’s appointee.

About Truist announces regional president for South Carolina