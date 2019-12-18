Greenville-based Turbine Federal Credit Union announced its merger with Self-Help Credit Union, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Turbine has approximately 2,900 members and $26 million in assets. The merger was approved by both credit union boards and by state and federal credit union regulators.

“Turbine and Self-Help are both mission-centered credit unions driven by the desire to help our members and the communities where they live,” Turbine Federal Credit Union Board vice-chairman Jackie Mondora said. “Working together we will be able to not only ensure members have access to the best financial services but also strengthen the services provided to the entire Greenville community.”

Self-Help has been operating in South Carolina since 2018 after its merger with the former Palmetto Trust Federal Credit Union, based in Columbia, South Carolina, and CommunityWorks Federal Credit Union in Greenville last year.

“This partnership helps preserve wealth and build financial security for more working families,” Self-Help president Randy Chambers said. “We are honored to build on Turbine’s long legacy in Greenville.”

Through its credit union network, Self-Help serves customers in California, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

