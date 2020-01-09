Wine bar opens at GSP Airport

A new dining option has landed at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

Vino Volo MarketBar, located in the airport’s Grand Hall near Concourse B and the Airside Garden, offers wine, beer and local gourmet bakery items in a “wine country casual and modern setting,” according to a news release.

GSP Airport is the first airport to offer a Vino Volo MarketBar, officials said in the release.

Occupying an 824-square-foot space, the MarketBar sells wine by the glass and bottle and features local products by Methodical Coffee, Southern Pressed Juicery and Le Petit Croissant Bakery.

“(We are) extremely excited to bring our new MarketBar concept to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport,” Vino Volo Senior Vice President Mark Sill said in a release. “GSP is the gateway to a burgeoning food and wine-savvy region, and we intend to represent the best locally-inspired products and food menu items.”

Vino Volo, which opened in December, will give GSP travelers another opportunity to experience high-quality food and beverage service, Minor Shaw, the airport district’s chairman, said in the release.

“Vino Volo is a terrific addition to our award-winning concessions program,” Shaw said.

Founded in 2004, Vino Volo operates 47 company stores in 35 airports in the U.S. and Canada. It was named Food Operator with the Highest Regard for Customer Service by “Airport Experience News” 11 years in a row as well as Best Airport Bar, Best Brand and Best Overall Operator, the release said.

