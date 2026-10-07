Find Great People acquires Generational Performance Solutions

Greenville-based recruiting and consulting firm Find Great People has acquired Generational Performance Solutions, FGP announced Oct. 7.

Also based in Greenville, Generational Performance Solutions is a workforce consulting firm founded in 2017 by Kamber Parker Bowden and specializing in intergenerational workforce communication and strategy.

Formerly operating as YoPro Know, GPS has worked nationally with companies and organizations to understand, engage and develop a multigenerational workforce.

“Organizations today are navigating one of the most significant workforce transitions in modern history,” said John Uprichard, CEO of FGP, in a statement about the acquisition. “The ability to successfully transfer knowledge, develop future leaders, and create alignment across generations has become a critical business priority.”

Uprichard said adding the GPS brand is part of ongoing investment in his firm’s rapidly growing consulting and organizational advisory division.

Bowden said the acquisition will help expand the impact of her work.

“Since launching GPS, our mission has been to help organizations better understand and maximize the strengths of every generation in the workplace,” Bowden said. “Joining FGP allows us to amplify that mission in meaningful ways.”