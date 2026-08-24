TalentRiseSC receives $888K from South Carolina Student Loan Corporation

TalentRiseSC at the Greenville Chamber of Commerce was recently awarded $888,500 from the South Carolina Student Loan Corporation.

The workforce development initiative was launched in 2023 by the Greenville Chamber Foundation to help adults navigate post-secondary education opportunities to advance their careers. TalentRiseSC aims to ensure that 60% of working-age adults have a high-quality credential, certification or degree tied to meaningful employment and economic mobility.

SC Student Loan Corporation’s two-year investment will expand TalentRiseSC’s efforts across Upstate South Carolina. The funding will be distributed by Power:Ed, the philanthropic arm of the SC Student Loan Corporation.

“TalentRiseSC is about making sure more people across the Upstate have access to the support they need to take the next step in their career,” said Cheryl Garrison, executive director of the Greenville Chamber Foundation. “We thank the teams at SC Student Loan Corporation and Power:Ed for supporting this work.”

Power:Ed presented a check to the Greenville Chamber Foundation during the Greenville Chamber Night at the Greenville Drive on Aug. 18. Trey Simon, president and CEO of SC Student Loan Corporation, said the organization is proud to support TalentRiseSC.

“The quality, personalized coaching TalentRiseSC offers is essential to help more adults achieve the skills and education necessary to thrive personally and professionally, and our hope is the program will expand to serve communities across our state,” Simon said.

For more information on TalentRiseSC, visit greenvillechamber.org/pages/talentrisesc.