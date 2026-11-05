On the Move: Albert Grunenwald

Albert Grunenwald was named vice president of advancement and university engagement at North Greenville University.

He has more than 30 years of leadership experience in Christian higher education and nonprofit philanthropy.

Grunenwald served as associate vice president for advancement at Cedarville University and spent more than two decades with the Iowa 4-H Foundation, where he worked in several leadership roles, including executive director and chief operating officer.

He is a graduate of Concordia College.