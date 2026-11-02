On the Move: Glenda Morrison-Fair

Glenda Morrison-Fair joined Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County’s board of directors.

She is a trustee on Greenville County Schools board, representing Area 23 since 2008, and a former chair of the Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County board of directors.

Morrison-Fair spent 10 years serving on the South Carolina School Boards Association board of directors.

She began her career as a research mathematician before moving into information technology and, ultimately, the classroom as a computer science and geometry teacher.

Morrison-Fair holds a degree in mathematics from Hampton University.