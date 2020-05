Jeff Wolfson recently joined New South Construction Supply as vice president of sales and marketing.

In his new role, he spearheads sales strategy and execution across all nine NSCS branches.

He comes to New South Construction Supply after almost 11 years at Westside Building Material, a ten-location construction supplies company based in Anaheim, California. While there, Wolfson served as vice president of sales and marketing.

He is a graduate Youngstown State University.