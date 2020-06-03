On the Move: Edward Anderson

Edward Anderson was recently named by the United Way of Greenville County as executive director of Ontrack Greenville, a community initiative to keep students on track to high school graduation and post-secondary school success.

Anderson will begin his new role on July 1.

He currently serves as principal of Tanglewood Middle School, where he worked closely with OnTrack Greenville to improve academic achievement, increase attendance and reduce disciplinary referrals.

Anderson has been the recipient of the Urban League’s Talented Tenth Award and the Xanthene Norris Educational Achievement Award. He has served on numerous panels and presented at regional conferences and led Tanglewood to receive the 2020 Upstate Diversity Leadership Award.

He currently serves on the board of directors for the SC Children’s Trust.