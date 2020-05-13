On the Move: Elvia M. Pacheco-Flores

Elvia M. Pacheco-Flores recently joined the Children’s Museum of the Upstate as head of community initiatives. In this role, she supports the museum’s mission of creating a community of problem solvers through inclusive and intentional play while broadening the TCMU audience to include multi-generational families from all communities of the Upstate.

Pacheco-Flores previously served as human resources coordinator for Pendleton Place. Prior to that, she spent more than 10 years in the engineering, procurement and construction industry as a human resources professional for Fluor Corporation.

During her tenure at Fluor, she held the title of human resources specialist I and II for Fluor Corporate HR, Fluor Power and Fluor Global Services.

Pacheco-Flores also previously worked for Wachovia Bank, where she was responsible for finding solutions to customer banking issues related to personal finances.

She is a member of Prospanica, the association of Hispanic Professionals, and serves as president of the South Carolina chapter. She is also the founder of LatinosUnited and has served on the boards of Junior Achievement, PULSE, the YWCA of Greenville, USC Upstate Alumni Association, United Way of Greenville County’s YP Council and others.

Pacheco-Flores has been honored as a SHEroe for Greenville, one of Greenville’s 50 Most Influential People in 2014, Best and Brightest Under Age 35 and more. She was also recognized as a Young Hispanic Corporate Achiever by the Hispanic Association of Corporate Responsibility.

Pacheco-Flores is a graduate of the University of South Carolina Upstate and Strayer University.