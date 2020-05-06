On the Move: Tim Shipley

Tim Shipley recently joined T&S Brass and Bronze Works as the Eastern regional sales manager for food service.

Shipley, who brings nearly 20 years of sales management experience and food service expertise to the role, is responsible for managing and extending T&S Brass’ network of clients and customers in the Eastern United States.

He most recently served as Eastern regional sales manager for John Boos & Co. and previously as regional manager for South Eastern Manufacturers’ Agents, a T&S representative agency. He has also worked with broad line distributors U.S. Foods and Performance Food Group.

Shipley attended Chaminade University and Regis University and is a U.S. Army veteran.