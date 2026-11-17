GreenerFleets of Greenville, Kyocera AVX, a components corporation in Fountain Inn, and Mike Baur, founder and longtime CEO of ScanSource, have won 2026 InnoVision Awards.

GreenerFleets, which received the Sustainability Award, allows fleet operators who want to go green to have access to a single workflow that converts its own operating data into a fundable, ready-to-implement decarbonization roadmap.

Kyocera AVX, which won the Technology Integration Award, engineered a single component that replaces several traditional electronic parts, filtering out noise across a wider range for aerospace and high-speed computing.

Baur received the Dr. Charles Townes Individual Achievement Award in recognition of his sustained contributions to technology, entrepreneurship and community advancement in South Carolina. He is a Clemson University graduate who came up through Radio Shack before becoming sales manager at Modern Office Machines, one of Greenville’s first computer stores. In 1992, he and a small group of co-founders launched ScanSource from a borrowed office near Pelham Road.

Other 2026 InnoVision Award winners include:

Pathly of Lancaster – Community Enrichment

of Lancaster – Community Enrichment Pressiant Health of Charleston – Emerging Technology

of Charleston – Emerging Technology Class Window of Charleston – Small Business Award

of Charleston – Small Business Award Bellwether Biotech of Charleston – Technology Development

of Charleston – Technology Development South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics of Hartsville – Ibrahim Janajreh Michelin Young Innovator

For more information, visit innovisionawards.org.