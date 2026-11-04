A thousand experts in your pocket: Tips for Noobs with John Sterling

On October 23, 2001, Steve Jobs stood in front of a small room of reporters at Apple’s campus in Cupertino and pulled a white gadget about the size of a deck of cards out of his pocket. It was the first iPod, and the pitch was simple. “A thousand songs in your pocket.”

I was well into my sales career then, and that line stuck with me for reasons that had nothing to do with music.

Jobs walked through the specs that day – the five-gigabyte hard drive and the 10-hour battery – but the line people kept repeating afterward was about the pocket. He sold folks on what they’d get to carry around instead of the technobabble. Any decent salesperson would recognize that as a smart move.

Twenty-five years later, we’re in the middle of the same kind of moment – except this time the pocket holds a thousand experts.

AI tools like Claude and Grok can answer the kind of questions you’d normally take to your accountant, your attorney or an marketing person, and they’ll answer at 10 o’clock at night when something’s on your mind and you can’t sleep. You don’t need an appointment or a retainer, and you don’t have to wait until next Tuesday for somebody to call you back.

For most of my business life that kind of access belonged to big companies. They had a legal department down the hall and a CFO who could run the numbers on a decision before lunch. A small business owner in the Upstate had a brother-in-law who was pretty good with numbers and a lot of late nights figuring it out alone. That gap is closing, and it’s closing fast.

The owners I’ve seen get the most out of AI talk to it the way they’d talk to a sharp advisor across the table. They tell it about their business, they push back when an answer seems off, and they ask it to poke holes in their plan. Ask it something vague and you’ll get something vague back. Give it the details and it’ll surprise you.

There are limits, of course. These tools can be confidently wrong, and they don’t know your customers, your history or the handshake deal you made with a supplier back in 2014. When the stakes are real, you still want your CPA and your attorney looking at it. You’ll just walk into that meeting a lot better prepared.

Thirty years in sales have taught me that the person asking the best questions usually wins the deal. Experience is what tells you which questions to ask, and now the answers are a lot easier to get. When the iPod came out, plenty of people shrugged. A few years later, half the country had those white earbuds in, and the holdouts were the last to notice how much had changed.

I expect the same thing to happen here, only faster. Business owners who get comfortable with these tools now are going to make better decisions and save their advisory dollars for the calls that really need them. So try this. Pick one question you’ve been sitting on, the one you keep meaning to ask somebody, and ask it this week. Then ask a better follow-up.

You have a thousand experts in your pocket, so you might as well give them a listen.

John Sterling is the Amazon bestselling author of “Sales for Noobs“ and CEO of NOOB School, an online resource for new salespeople. Previously, he helped build and sell Datastream for over $200 million. He has trained and hired hundreds of sales reps globally. Subscribe to his YouTube channel for new sales content every week. noobschool.org.