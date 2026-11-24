Ask the Fool: Your Social Security benefits

Q. Is there a way to learn what my Social Security benefits will be in retirement? — F.S., Adrian, Michigan

A. Visit the Social Security Administration website, and set up a “my Social Security” account at SSA.gov/myaccount . Then you can access estimates of your future benefits based on your earnings record and on when you’ll start collecting your benefits. Delaying the start date will make your checks bigger, but you’ll receive fewer of them — so read up on Social Security strategies to see what makes the most sense for you.

Note, too, that unless Congress takes action, Social Security’s surplus is slated to run out around 2032, which will result in benefits being cut by around 22%. (If this worries you, let your Congressional representatives know.)

Q. Can you explain what “closed-end” funds are? — F.E., Dothan, Alabama

A. Closed-end funds (CEFs) are similar to mutual funds because both collect money from investors, which is invested in securities such as stocks or bonds by professional money managers.

But there’s an important difference. With mutual funds, the fund company will issue new shares when investors want to buy and buy back shares when investors want to sell. In contrast, when a CEF is created, a fixed number of shares are sold to the public, and after that, the shares generally trade on a secondary market, like stocks do. CEF prices fluctuate based on supply and demand, unlike traditional mutual funds, whose prices are based on the values of the securities they hold.

Closed-end funds come in several varieties and they can be risky, so read up on them before taking any action. Perhaps start by searching for “closed-end funds risks” online.

Fool’s school: Building a comfortable retirement

It can be hard to know if we’re saving and investing enough for retirement. We certainly shouldn’t be counting on Social Security to fully support us; as of October, the average Social Security benefit was only $2,092 per month, which amounts to about $25,000 per year.

Many have not saved enough. In a 2026 Retirement Confidence Survey, fully 36% of respondents reported that the total value of their savings and investments (not counting the value of their primary home) was below $25,000 — in fact, 22% reported less than $1,000 in savings. While 35% reported having saved $250,000 or more, even that may be far from enough.

The handy (but imperfect) “4% rule” can give you a rough idea of what your nest egg might provide: It suggests that you withdraw 4% of your savings in your first year of retirement, and then adjust following years’ withdrawals for inflation. So a $250,000 nest egg would supply $10,000 in year one, and one of $500,000 would supply $20,000. (There are other withdrawal strategies you might also consider.)

Here are some ways to strengthen your financial future:

Use tax-advantaged retirement savings accounts, such as IRAs and 401(k)s. Traditional versions offer up-front tax breaks by shrinking your taxable income, while Roth versions offer tax-free withdrawals in the future.

Crunch some numbers and come up with a solid retirement plan, outlining how much income you’ll need in retirement and how you’ll get it. Possible strategies include relocating to a less costly region or home, working a little in your early years of retirement, securing a reverse mortgage and cashing out a life insurance policy.

Delay retirement by a few years. This will let you save more money, will reduce the number of years that your nest egg will need to support you and can also keep you on your employer’s health insurance plan for longer. Delaying claiming your Social Security benefits, meanwhile, will make them bigger.

My smartest investment: Something quite amazing

My smartest investment dates back to 1977, when I bought a life insurance policy with a face value of $10,000 from MetLife. It was a mutual company at the time, owned by its customers, but in 2000, it converted itself into a publicly held company. I was given the choice of taking cash for my ownership stake (which would have been a taxable capital gain) or receiving shares of stock in MetLife. I took the shares.

Every quarter since 2001, I’ve received a dividend. Cumulatively, these payments have exceeded the original value of the stock. Meanwhile, the stock has increased in value more than 800%, and the face value of the life insurance has doubled to $20,000. What started out as a simple purchase of a life insurance policy has turned into something quite amazing. — G., via email

The Fool responds: You certainly did well! Though buying insurance typically isn’t a road to riches, your story demonstrates that when you’re offered stock in a company, it can sometimes pay off. Remember, though, that simply buying shares of a good and growing dividend payer and hanging on for decades can achieve the same thing: You can collect increasing dividends over the years while the stock price will likely appreciate as well. Still, bravo!

(Do you have a smart or regrettable investment move to share with us? Email it to TMFShare@fool.com .)

Foolish trivia: Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1846, when five newspapers in New York City set up a network of horseback and stagecoach couriers to deliver news from as far away as Alabama. Bucking the trend of the time, it remained nonpartisan, focused on “fact and detail.” During the Civil War, I transmitted battle results within a day. Today I share about 400,000 stories annually, along with 1.2 million photos. Four billion people see my journalism daily, thanks to my nearly 250 locations in almost 100 countries. My Stylebook is now in its 58th edition. Who am I?

Last week’s trivia answer

I trace my roots back to 1998, when I opened as a retail space in a Canadian yoga studio in Vancouver, British Columbia. My first store followed two years later, and my first U.S. store opened in 2003. I went public in 2007 and entered Shanghai and Beijing in 2016. I achieved 100% gender pay equity globally in 2018. I recently sported 800-plus stores around the world, and I employed around 39,000 people. My name was inspired, in part, by poor-quality ’80s Detroit automobiles — and by a fruit. My market value was recently near $13 billion. Who am I? (Answer: lululemon)

The Motley Fool take: A growing brokerage

Shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) were recently down 18% from their 52-week high, presenting an intriguing opportunity for long-term investors. Schwab has been a solid grower, averaging annual gains of 12% over the past decade and 15% over the past 15 years.

It’s a dividend payer, too, recently yielding 1.4%. Add in the effect of share buybacks, and the total yield for shareholders rises to 5.5%. Meanwhile, that dividend payout has been growing — from a total annual sum of $0.27 per share in 2016 to $1 in 2023 and $1.28 recently.

Schwab’s business is growing as well. In the third quarter, customers opened 1.2 million new brokerage accounts, adding $190.4 billion in core net new assets. Revenue grew 17% year over year to a record $7.2 billion, and earnings per share (EPS) popped by 29%.

Some newer brokerages are growing faster than Schwab, but they’re priced more richly. Schwab shares are priced attractively for a solid grower, with a recent price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16, well below its five-year average of 23, and a price-to-sales ratio of 6, below its five-year average of 6.8. (Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab stock and various options on Charles Schwab stock.)

— distributed by Andrews McMeel Syndication