Lockheed Martin dedicated its new Greenville Welcome Center in honor of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham during a ceremony Nov. 16.

The aerospace giant’s Greenville County manufacturing facility builds the F-16 Block 70/72 Viper, an updated version of the venerable Fighting Falcon fighter jet that first entered service more than 50 years ago. The F-16 production line moved to Greenville from Texas in 2019, and Graham was heavily involved in that process. It is located next to Donaldson Field Airport at South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center (SCTAC), south of Greenville.

OJ Sanchez, president of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, emphasized the welcome center’s purpose was to bring leaders from throughout the world together to share ideas and perspectives.

“All should leave with a clear understanding of our commitment to their success and the critical part South Carolina will play in it,” Sanchez said. “Senator Graham’s name, recognized by partners and allies all around the world, will be a part of that welcome forever.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster described Graham as tenacious.

“He was everywhere, all the time. He never quit,” said McMaster, going on to draw a comparison to Revolutionary War hero Nathan Hale. Hale is credited with saying he only regretted “that I have but one life to lose for my country.”

Robert Head, senior vice president of government affairs for Lockheed Martin, recalled a statement Graham once made during an event at the Greenville facility.

“To quote Lindsey, ‘I want all of the enemies of America to understand that we are not looking for a fair fight,'” Head said. “Senator Graham always backed the people who build the tools to win that fight.”

Sen. Darline Graham, who was appointed by McMaster to fulfill the remainder of her brother’s U.S. Senate term, remembered his motivation for decades of public service.

“Lindsey loved South Carolina and he loved our country,” she said. “He lived his life to serve others.”

Lindsey Graham died July 11 in Washington, D.C. He was 71. Graham was first elected to the Senate in 2002. At the time of his death he was running for a fifth term and had already secured the Republican nomination.

He was an Air Force veteran, and a graduate of the University of South Carolina and USC School of Law. He served six years of active duty with the Judge Advocate General Corps and remained in the Air Force Reserves until his retirement as a colonel in 2015. Graham was widely recognized as a military and foreign policy expert.

The 28,000-square-foot welcome center at 96 Barcelona Drive is intended to serve as the front door for Lockheed Martin’s Greenville operation. Its regular visitors will include international delegations, military leaders, local officials, and the more than 1,400 company employees in Greenville County.

F-16s built in Greenville are sold exclusively to foreign allies through a U.S. Department of Defense contract. The facility has existing orders for nearly 150 aircraft, with the potential to build more than double that number depending on demand, according to Lockheed Martin.

The Greenville facility – which first opened in 1984 – also serves as a maintenance and modification depot for several aircraft, including the F-16 and C-130.