New to the Street: Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute – Pelham

Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute – Pelham recently held the grand opening of its seven-story, 191-square-foot expansion. This expanded facility is adjacent to Pelham Medical Center and connected to the Gibbs Cancer Center. A climate-controlled connector bridge allows patients to move between the hospital and cancer center. This medical facility offers centralized registration to allow patients one place to complete paperwork; a 120-seat conference center; a cafe; an outpatient pharmacy; a retail shop featuring wigs, specialty clothing and other items to use during and after treatment; and a chapel. The services available include surgical, medical and radiation oncology, oncology research and rehabilitation services, infusion services, CyberKnife, and genetic counseling.

Where: 2759 S. Highway 14, Greer

2759 S. Highway 14, Greer Hours: 8 a.m-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

8 a.m-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays For more information: Visit www.spartanburgregional.com/locations/gibbs-cancer-center-research-institute-pelham or call 864-530-6400