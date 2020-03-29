New to the Street: Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute – Pelham

Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute – Pelham recently held the grand opening of its seven-story, 191-square-foot expansion. This expanded facility is adjacent to Pelham Medical Center and connected to the Gibbs Cancer Center. A climate-controlled connector bridge allows patients to move between the hospital and cancer center. This medical facility offers centralized registration to allow patients one place to complete paperwork; a 120-seat conference center; a cafe; an outpatient pharmacy; a retail shop featuring wigs, specialty clothing and other items to use during and after treatment; and a chapel. The services available include surgical, medical and radiation oncology, oncology research and rehabilitation services, infusion services, CyberKnife, and genetic counseling.

