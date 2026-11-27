On the MoveOn the Move: Asha JohnsonStaffNovember 27, 2026 Photo provided by Infinity Marketing Asha Johnson was promoted to data engineer with Infinity Marketing. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Previous Article On the Move On the Move: David Grimaldi StaffNovember 26, 2026 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: David Grimaldi StaffNovember 26, 2026 Read More On the Move: Roosevelt Bryant StaffNovember 26, 2026 Read More On the Move: Audrey Frey StaffNovember 25, 2026 Read More On the Move: Misael Sanchez StaffNovember 25, 2026 Read More On the Move: Crystal Glassburn StaffNovember 24, 2026 Read More On the Move: Brad Smith StaffNovember 23, 2026 Read More On the Move: Ryan Hamilton StaffNovember 23, 2026 Read More On the Move: Brooke Darragh StaffNovember 20, 2026 Read More On the Move: Kathryn Coleman StaffNovember 20, 2026