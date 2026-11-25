On the MoveOn the Move: Audrey FreyStaffNovember 25, 2026 Photo provided by Artisphere Audrey Frey was appointed to Artisphere’s board of directors. She works as SC market leader with CBRE. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Previous Article On the Move On the Move: Misael Sanchez StaffNovember 25, 2026 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Misael Sanchez StaffNovember 25, 2026 Read More On the Move: Crystal Glassburn StaffNovember 24, 2026 Read More On the Move: Brad Smith StaffNovember 23, 2026 Read More On the Move: Ryan Hamilton StaffNovember 23, 2026 Read More On the Move: Brooke Darragh StaffNovember 20, 2026 Read More On the Move: Kathryn Coleman StaffNovember 20, 2026 Read More On the Move: Chelsey Hucker StaffNovember 19, 2026 Read More On the Move: Aaron Falkenmeyer StaffNovember 19, 2026 Read More On the Move: Claire Greer StaffNovember 18, 2026