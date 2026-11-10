On the Move: Jesse Kaylor

Jesse Kaylor was promoted to Pickens County DSS Director with the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

He worked as a family case manager with the Indiana Department of Child Services and for South Carolina DSS as human service specialist in Family Preservation in Greenville County, human service coordinator with the Intensive Foster Care and Clinical Services Division in Anderson, foster care supervisor in Oconee County and Union County Director.

Kaylor is a graduate of Indiana University and Purdue University.