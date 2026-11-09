On the Move: Libba King

Libba King was promoted to senior vice president of real estate and capital solutions with the Greenville Housing Fund.

She will continue to oversee the agency’s real estate portfolio, as well as coordinate development partnerships and initiatives across the county, including those financed through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, while also taking on expanded responsibilities for the implementation of GHF’s updated strategic plan and real estate strategy.

King serves on the Board of Jasmine Road, as well as nonprofit housing developer, Genesis Homes. She is also an Investment Advisory Committee member at Abundance Capital, a Donor-Advised Fund Platform. She was a founding board member of the South Carolina Women’s Affordable Housing Network.

She worked as associate with Pacolet Milliken and associate manager in acquisitions at Hudson Valley Property Group, a New York City-based Section 8 acquisition/redevelopment private equity platform.

King is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.