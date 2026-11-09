On the Move: Mandi Pendergrass

Mandi Pendergrass was promoted to chief financial officer with Hartness Development.

She will oversee financial leadership and stewardship across all brands and entities under the Hartness Development umbrella. She will work closely with company leadership to guide financial strategy, support long-term planning and growth initiatives and ensure continued accountability across the organization’s operations.

Pendergrass has more than 25 years of experience in business operations, financial management and commercial construction accounting. She also served as financial controller for Hartness Development.

She is a graduate of the College of Charleston.