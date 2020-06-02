On the Move: Katie Beliles

Katie Beliles recently received the South Carolina Public Relations Society of America Rookie of the Year award. This honor is given to SCPRSA members with no more than three years of experience as a public relations professional.

Beliles is an integrated marketing coordinator at Infinity Marketing. She is involved in several professional and charitable organizations, including SCPRSA, the Junior League of Greenville and Ronald McDonald House Charities. She is a graduate of the University of Alabama.