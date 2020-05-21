On the Move: Quintin A. Pile

Quintin A. Pile, a private client advisor with Greenwood Capital, has earned the certified financial planner designation.

In order to earn this designation, he completed financial planning coursework and passed the CFP certification examination, which covered the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning.

Pile joined the Greenwood Capital team in July 2019 with more than three years’ experience in the investment industry. As a private client advisor, he works with wealth management for high-net worth individuals, foundations and endowments.