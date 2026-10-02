On the Move: Sean Simpson

Sean Simpson was named chief commercial banking officer with United Community.

He leads the financial institution’s commercial banking strategy and specialty banking lines, including asset-based lending, middle market, franchise, commercial real estate, renewable energy, treasury services and public finance.

Simpson has more than 25 years of banking and financial services experience, with leadership roles spanning commercial banking, business banking, retail banking, private wealth management and market operations. Throughout his career, he has led large, multi-line banking organizations, developed growth strategies, and recruited and developed high-performing teams, while improving sales productivity and financial performance.

Simpson earned an MBA from the University of Florida and a finance degree from Auburn University, and completed The Executive Program at the University of Virginia.