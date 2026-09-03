Planner: Networking events in the Upstate, September 2026

Check out the latest September networking events in the Upstate.
Sept. 4
First Friday Coffee
- What: Enjoy coffee and pastries, sometimes door prizes, and an informal setting to meet, mingle and make contacts.
- When: 8:30-10 a.m.
- Where: Mauldin Chamber, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 and info@mauldinchamber.org.
Sept. 8
SYP & Social @ Blue Moon Bodega
- What: Join SYP for this networking event.
- When: 5:30-7 p.m.
- Where: Blue Moon Bodega, 220 E. Daniel Morgan Ave., Spartanburg
- Info: $15 per person; register here.
Sept. 9
GCYP Biz & Coffee
- What: Join the GCYP for this networking event.
- When: 7:30-9 a.m.
- Where: Spinx Market & Eatery, 659 S. Main St., Greenville
- Info: Free for GCYP Members, $16 per nonmember; Cheryl Garrison at cgarrison@greenvillechamber.org.
Greer Means Business
- What: Join the Greer Chamber for this networking event.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Set Free Alliance, 333 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville
- Info: Greer Chamber at 864-877-3131 or info@greerchamber.com.
Sept. 10
TATT Chat
- What: Join us to hear from Zach Prince of Greenville Triumph & Liberty and Rivers Hughes of Hughes Investments as they discuss Upstate professional soccer and the new stadium at BridgeWay Station.
- When: 10-11 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Register here.
Sept. 11
Sippin’ in Simpsonville Wine Tasting Presented by Weichert, Realtors – Shaun & Shari Group
- What: Ticket holders will enjoy local and regional wines, retail vendors and local art, live music and Simpsonville’s downtown atmosphere as they walk along the tasting route. This year’s route will feature more than 25 businesses pouring 1 oz. samples of local, regional and unique wines.
- When: 5:30-10 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Simpsonville
- Info: $40 in advance, $60 day-of per regular ticket and $65 in advance, $85 day-of per VIP ticket; Whitney Ferguson at 864-963-3781 or wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.
Sept. 15
Coffee Connections Referral Group
- What: Join the Mauldin Chamber to build valuable connections, share ideas and elevate your network.
- When: 8-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 and info@mauldinchamber.org.
Common Grounds
- What: Join the Greer Chamber Ambassadors for an open discussion about the topics that matter most to you and your fellow community leaders.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Barista Alley Coffee Co., 101 Trade St., Greer
- Info: Greer Chamber at 864-877-3131 or info@greerchamber.com.
SCORE Series: Basic Cybersecurity Awareness
- What: This introduction to good cyber hygiene will prepare businesses to not only protect against specific cyberattacks but also align their efforts with industry standards such as the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification and NIST Framework.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org; register here.
Business After Hours
- What: Join the Greenville Chamber for this networking event.
- When: 5:30-7 p.m.
- Where: District Midtown, 500 Congaree Road, Greenville
- Info: Greg Dietz at gdietz@greenvillechamber.org or Nan Perry at nperry@greenvillechamber.org.
Sept. 16
Lunch & Learn
- What: Join the Mauldin Chamber for this lunch and learn.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 or info@mauldinchamber.org.
The 2026 Annual Celebration: Ascending Together
- What: Our annual celebration isn’t just an update; it’s a recognition and celebration of our community’s progress, as we honor trailblazing businesses, distinguished community leaders and game-changing economic opportunities that have been recruited to our community.
- When: 5-9 p.m.
- Where: Fifth Third Park, 300 W. Henry St., Spartanburg
- Info: $150 per OneSpartanburg Inc. member, $195 per nonmember; register here.
Sept. 22
Caffeinated Conversations
- What: At this event, you’ll get a first-hand look at EDGE, OneSpartanburg, Inc’s. official work-based learning initiative. Hear from the team behind the work and what this means for talent in our community, then, enjoy networking with business owners, educators, school counselors and more.
- When: 8:30-10 a.m.
- Where: OneSpartanburg Inc., 105 N. Pine St., Spartanburg
- Info: Free for OneSpartanburg Inc. members, $5 per Power Up participant, $10 per nonmember; register here.
Lunch & Learn Series
- What: Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this networking event.
- When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Simpsonville Chamber, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville
- Info: $15 per Simpsonville Chamber, $25 per nonmember; Whitney Ferguson at 864-688-9552 or wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.
Sept. 24
‘Steps to Starting a Business’ presented by Ben Smith
- What: In this course, you will learn all about the essential stages of building a business from the ground up.
- When: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org; register here.
Sept. 29
Coffee Connections Referral Group
- What: Join the Mauldin Chamber to build valuable connections, share ideas and elevate your network.
- When: 8-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 and info@mauldinchamber.org.
More events are added throughout the month. For more information, visit mauldinchamber.org/events, members.simpsonvillechamber.com/events, greenvillechamber.org, tenatthetop.org/ten-at-the-top-events, fountaininnchamber.org, greerchamber.com, onespartanburginc.com and score.org/piedmont.