Planner: Networking events in the Upstate, September 2026

Check out the latest September networking events in the Upstate.

Sept. 4

What: Enjoy coffee and pastries, sometimes door prizes, and an informal setting to meet, mingle and make contacts.

Enjoy coffee and pastries, sometimes door prizes, and an informal setting to meet, mingle and make contacts. When: 8:30-10 a.m.

8:30-10 a.m. Where: Mauldin Chamber, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Chamber, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 and info@mauldinchamber.org.

Sept. 8

What: Join SYP for this networking event.

Join SYP for this networking event. When: 5:30-7 p.m.

5:30-7 p.m. Where: Blue Moon Bodega, 220 E. Daniel Morgan Ave., Spartanburg

Blue Moon Bodega, 220 E. Daniel Morgan Ave., Spartanburg Info: $15 per person; register here.

Sept. 9

What: Join the GCYP for this networking event.

Join the GCYP for this networking event. When: 7:30-9 a.m.

7:30-9 a.m. Where: Spinx Market & Eatery, 659 S. Main St., Greenville

Spinx Market & Eatery, 659 S. Main St., Greenville Info: Free for GCYP Members, $16 per nonmember; Cheryl Garrison at cgarrison@greenvillechamber.org.

What: Join the Greer Chamber for this networking event.

Join the Greer Chamber for this networking event. When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Set Free Alliance, 333 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville

Set Free Alliance, 333 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville Info: Greer Chamber at 864-877-3131 or info@greerchamber.com.

Sept. 10

What: Join us to hear from Zach Prince of Greenville Triumph & Liberty and Rivers Hughes of Hughes Investments as they discuss Upstate professional soccer and the new stadium at BridgeWay Station.

Join us to hear from Zach Prince of Greenville Triumph & Liberty and Rivers Hughes of Hughes Investments as they discuss Upstate professional soccer and the new stadium at BridgeWay Station. When: 10-11 a.m.

10-11 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Register here.

Sept. 11

What: Ticket holders will enjoy local and regional wines, retail vendors and local art, live music and Simpsonville’s downtown atmosphere as they walk along the tasting route. This year’s route will feature more than 25 businesses pouring 1 oz. samples of local, regional and unique wines.

Ticket holders will enjoy local and regional wines, retail vendors and local art, live music and Simpsonville’s downtown atmosphere as they walk along the tasting route. This year’s route will feature more than 25 businesses pouring 1 oz. samples of local, regional and unique wines. When: 5:30-10 p.m.

5:30-10 p.m. Where: Downtown Simpsonville

Downtown Simpsonville Info: $40 in advance, $60 day-of per regular ticket and $65 in advance, $85 day-of per VIP ticket; Whitney Ferguson at 864-963-3781 or wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.

Sept. 15

What: Join the Mauldin Chamber to build valuable connections, share ideas and elevate your network.

Join the Mauldin Chamber to build valuable connections, share ideas and elevate your network. When: 8-9:30 a.m.

8-9:30 a.m. Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 and info@mauldinchamber.org.

What: Join the Greer Chamber Ambassadors for an open discussion about the topics that matter most to you and your fellow community leaders.

Join the Greer Chamber Ambassadors for an open discussion about the topics that matter most to you and your fellow community leaders. When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Barista Alley Coffee Co., 101 Trade St., Greer

Barista Alley Coffee Co., 101 Trade St., Greer Info: Greer Chamber at 864-877-3131 or info@greerchamber.com.

What: This introduction to good cyber hygiene will prepare businesses to not only protect against specific cyberattacks but also align their efforts with industry standards such as the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification and NIST Framework.

This introduction to good cyber hygiene will prepare businesses to not only protect against specific cyberattacks but also align their efforts with industry standards such as the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification and NIST Framework. When: Noon-1 p.m.

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org; register here.

What: Join the Greenville Chamber for this networking event.

Join the Greenville Chamber for this networking event. When: 5:30-7 p.m.

5:30-7 p.m. Where: District Midtown, 500 Congaree Road, Greenville

District Midtown, 500 Congaree Road, Greenville Info: Greg Dietz at gdietz@greenvillechamber.org or Nan Perry at nperry@greenvillechamber.org.

Sept. 16

What: Join the Mauldin Chamber for this lunch and learn.

Join the Mauldin Chamber for this lunch and learn. When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Cultural Center, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 or info@mauldinchamber.org.

What: Our annual celebration isn’t just an update; it’s a recognition and celebration of our community’s progress, as we honor trailblazing businesses, distinguished community leaders and game-changing economic opportunities that have been recruited to our community.

Our annual celebration isn’t just an update; it’s a recognition and celebration of our community’s progress, as we honor trailblazing businesses, distinguished community leaders and game-changing economic opportunities that have been recruited to our community. When: 5-9 p.m.

5-9 p.m. Where: Fifth Third Park, 300 W. Henry St., Spartanburg

Fifth Third Park, 300 W. Henry St., Spartanburg Info: $150 per OneSpartanburg Inc. member, $195 per nonmember; register here.

Sept. 22

What: At this event, you’ll get a first-hand look at EDGE, OneSpartanburg, Inc’s. official work-based learning initiative. Hear from the team behind the work and what this means for talent in our community, then, enjoy networking with business owners, educators, school counselors and more.

At this event, you’ll get a first-hand look at EDGE, OneSpartanburg, Inc’s. official work-based learning initiative. Hear from the team behind the work and what this means for talent in our community, then, enjoy networking with business owners, educators, school counselors and more. When: 8:30-10 a.m.

8:30-10 a.m. Where: OneSpartanburg Inc., 105 N. Pine St., Spartanburg

OneSpartanburg Inc., 105 N. Pine St., Spartanburg Info: Free for OneSpartanburg Inc. members, $5 per Power Up participant, $10 per nonmember; register here.

What: Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this networking event.

Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this networking event. When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Simpsonville Chamber, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville

Simpsonville Chamber, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville Info: $15 per Simpsonville Chamber, $25 per nonmember; Whitney Ferguson at 864-688-9552 or wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.

Sept. 24

What: In this course, you will learn all about the essential stages of building a business from the ground up.

In this course, you will learn all about the essential stages of building a business from the ground up. When: 12:30-1:30 p.m.

12:30-1:30 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org; register here.

Sept. 29

What: Join the Mauldin Chamber to build valuable connections, share ideas and elevate your network.

Join the Mauldin Chamber to build valuable connections, share ideas and elevate your network. When: 8-9:30 a.m.

8-9:30 a.m. Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 and info@mauldinchamber.org.

More events are added throughout the month. For more information, visit mauldinchamber.org/events, members.simpsonvillechamber.com/events, greenvillechamber.org, tenatthetop.org/ten-at-the-top-events, fountaininnchamber.org, greerchamber.com, onespartanburginc.com and score.org/piedmont.