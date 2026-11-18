EP+Co, a Greenville-based creative advertising agency, has been acquired by Toronto-based Bond Brand Loyalty for an undisclosed sum.

Bond Brand Loyalty, known as Bond, is a global customer-engagement company headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in helping corporations and brands manage and build customer loyalty using behavioral science and data.

“EP+Co brings exceptional strategic and creative depth, strengthening our ability to turn customer intelligence into ideas and experiences that are more relevant, compelling and valuable to the customer relationship,” said Morana Bakula, president and CEO of Bond, in a statement.

EP+Co, formerly Erwin Penland Inc., was established in 1986. Today, the full-service advertising agency works with well-known brands including John Deere, Michelin, Bojangles, The UPS Store, Verizon and more. EP+Co has offices in Greenville and New York.

President Kat Shafer will continue to lead EP+C0 alongside the agency’s core executive team following the acquisition announced Nov. 17. BrightTower, a New York-based investment bank, advised EP+Co through the transaction.

“Bond brings an extraordinary knowledge of what drives customer behavior. EP+Co brings the strategic and creative thinking to turn those insights into ideas that move people,” Shafer said in a statement. “Together, we can help brands connect those dots in new and meaningful ways.”

For more information, visit epandco.com.