Designs for the long-awaited mixed-use development at 250 N. Church St. in downtown Greenville have been revised once again.

The multi-million-dollar development, now named The Ottaray, underwent a months-long design review process with the city of Greenville two years ago. However, rising material costs have led the development team to complete another round of design updates.

Miami-based NR Investments, the project’s developer, worked with Greenville’s Johnston Design Group to design the mixed-use development. New exterior designs for the development were unveiled at the city’s project preview meeting Nov. 17.

The building’s facade has been modified to a predominantly glass curtain wall, replacing most of the originally planned aluminum composite cladding. Scott Johnston, founder of Johnston Design Group, explained that the design change responds to recent inflation of aluminum prices.

“It’s actually a little bit more economical to deliver this building in glass. That coupled with the fact that it does help with construction speed,” Johnston said. “Before, the exterior was probably 65% aluminum, 35% glass, and now it’s 90% glass.”

Johnston explained that the structure’s overall massing remains the same. Once constructed, The Ottaray will be the tallest mixed-use building in downtown Greenville, consisting of a 29-floor tower and a 24-floor tower. It will feature:

327 rental apartment units

10,600 square feet of ground-floor commercial space

A 340-space parking garage

The Greenville Design Review Board previously approved the project’s architectural details and materials in September 2024. Initial site work began in March 2025 on the project’s two-acre downtown property, previously home to the Greenville Memorial Auditorium. However, work has since stalled.

“The banking economy and inflation rates have really been challenging for the development,” Johnston said. “Our client has really taken the path of being very patient to figure out a way to optimize the lending to reduce any potential compromises on the design or the quality of the product we’re delivering.”

The development team will return to the Design Review Board in January to modify the project’s existing certificate of appropriateness with the revised building envelope. Johnston said the goal is to break ground on the development in the second quarter of 2027.

What’s in a name?

The mixed-use development at 250 N. Church St. has previously been referred to as the Greenville Gateway and Gracie Plaza. A new name for the development has been unveiled: The Ottaray.

The name pays homage to the historic Ottaray Hotel, which was located at the corner of Main and College streets in downtown Greenville. The five-story hotel opened in 1909 and was demolished in 1962.

According to the city of Greenville, Ottaray translates to “mountain” in the extinct Lower dialect of the Cherokee language. “Top of the Hill” was also a common translation of the word.