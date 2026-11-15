BMW Manufacturing opens $700M battery assembly plant in Woodruff

More than three years and $700 million in the making, BMW Manufacturing’s battery assembly plant in Woodruff officially opened Nov. 13 with a gathering of company leaders and associates together with local and state elected officials, including Gov. Henry McMaster.

Of all the messages of celebration, perhaps none was as heartfelt as that of Woodruff Mayor Kenneth Gist.

The mayor took a few moments to collect himself before thanking the dozens assembled in the plant to celebrate its official opening.

“Thank you for choosing Woodruff,” Gist said.

He added BMW’s choice of Woodruff for its newest South Carolina manufacturing facility represented not only a financial investment in his city and the surrounding area in southern Spartanburg County but a vote of confidence in the community and its people.

Robert Engelhorn, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing Co., expressed thanks to the mayor and other local and state leaders who have been invaluable partners since the company first began investing in the Palmetto State more than 30 years ago.

“We’ve been looking forward to this moment for a long time,” Engelhorn said. “And today, we finally get to celebrate it together.”

With the plant’s official opening, production is set to begin in December of high-voltage batteries that will power the all-electric BMW iX5, destined to be produced at BMW’s Plant Spartanburg.

Plant Woodruff’s 300 associates and 250 robots, aided by artificial intelligence assistants, will assemble in-house developed sixth generation high-voltage batteries.

Work on Plant Woodruff began in September 2023 as part of an overall $1.7 billion BMW has invested in its South Carolina operations to support at least six fully electric models by 2030.