LIMiK Capital LLC, a subsidiary of American power transformer manufacturer LIMiK International LLC, is investing $327.7 million to build its first South Carolina manufacturing operation in Cherokee County, the state Department of Commerce announced Nov. 17.

The new facility at 34 Commerce Drive in the Meadow Creek Industrial Park in Gaffney is expected to create 400 jobs. The facility will produce heavy-duty power transformers used in the utility, independent power production and defense sectors.

According to the company, it produces precision engineered power transformers in the heavy utility class that includes power transformers, autotransformers and generator step-up units.

Operations are expected to begin in early 2028. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.