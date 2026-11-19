Ask the Fool: Low P/E ratios, explained

Q. What does a low P/E ratio mean? — I.D., Paducah, Kentucky

A. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a rough valuation measure that shows you how much you’d be paying for each dollar of earnings at the current stock price.

To calculate it, divide a stock’s current price by a year’s worth of its earnings per share, or EPS. (Usually, the trailing 12 months of EPS is used, but it can also be insightful to use the expected EPS for the coming year.) So, if Buzzy’s Broccoli Beer (ticker: BRRRP) is trading at $80 per share and its trailing EPS is $4, its P/E ratio is 80 divided by 4, or 20 (some refer to this ratio as the stock trading “at a multiple of 20”). That means you’d be paying $20 per dollar of earnings.

In general, the lower the P/E, the more attractively valued a stock is. But don’t mix apples and oranges. Some industries (such as software) tend to have high P/E ratios, while more capital-intensive businesses (like industrial manufacturers) tend to have lower ones. It’s best to compare a stock’s P/E with those of its peers and with its own historic multiples. If Buzzy’s average P/E over the past five years is 15, a current P/E of 20 suggests it might be overvalued.

Never look at just a P/E, though. Always assess a wide range of measures, and read up on the company’s strengths, weaknesses, risks and opportunities.

Q. Where can I find what percentage of a company’s stock is owned by insiders? — B.C., Chichester, New Hampshire

A. You might call the company itself to ask — or visit a financial website such as Finance.Yahoo.com , where you can look up the stock’s major holders.

Fool’s school: HSAs versus FSAs

Healthcare is a major expense for many people. Indeed, according to the health-policy nonprofit KFF, total annual premiums for family coverage (including employers’ contributions) recently averaged $28,303; that was $1,310, or 5%, higher than in 2025. The size of the jump was especially bad because wages only grew by 3.7% over that period. And that doesn’t even account for considerable out-of-pocket spending.

Fortunately, there are a few ways to save on those expenses — such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs), which may be offered by your employer. (Some people may be able to open an HSA on their own.) Each lets you put aside pretax money into an account you can use to pay for qualifying health-related expenses throughout the year.

If you put money into such an account, it’s deducted from your taxable income and reduces your tax bill. The folks at Fidelity note that “someone in the 22% federal income tax bracket could potentially save nearly 30% in taxes … on every dollar contributed to an HSA or FSA.” Some of the many qualifying expenses are doctor visits, hospital stays, prescription drugs, over-the-counter treatments, preventive care, dental work and physical therapy. The accounts have some differences, though. For one thing, FSA money is generally there on a use-it-or-lose-it basis, while HSA money can remain in your account for years — and can even be invested. Better still, money that grows and accumulates in an HSA can be withdrawn at age 65 or later and can be spent on anything. (Withdrawals spent on nonqualifying healthcare expenses will count as ordinary taxable income.) Thus, an HSA can double as a retirement savings account. However, you need to have an eligible (usually high-deductible) health plan to get an HSA.

Check to see whether your employer offers either or both. If you have a choice, read up on both kinds of accounts to learn more about their rules and see which could work best for you.

My smartest investment: Won with real estate

My smartest investment has been buying real estate. I’ve been a Realtor for 56 years. My first stock investments declined in value, with some falling to zero. I also bought a dozen single-family and two-family homes; all tripled in value, and all are paid off. The income is great, and the value keeps increasing. — T.B., via email

The Fool responds: You certainly did well — congratulations! However, real estate investments aren’t always the best choice. For one thing, they require much more of you than stock investments do. You’ll have to maintain and repair them and pay taxes and insurance, as well — and probably borrow money to buy them. You could hire a management company to do some of the work involved, but that will cost you. Real estate values won’t always go up, either; much depends on where your properties are. Many investors will do well buying properties to rent out, but others will struggle. It likely helped that you’re a Realtor, with plenty of real estate knowledge.

Meanwhile, stocks can be terrific long-term investments. If you’re not confident choosing individual stocks, you can always invest in one or more index-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs), such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) or the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD).

(Do you have a smart or regrettable investment move to share with us? Email it to TMFShare@fool.com .)

Foolish trivia: Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1998, when I opened as a retail space in a Canadian yoga studio in Vancouver, British Columbia. My first store followed two years later, and my first U.S. store opened in 2003. I went public in 2007 and entered Shanghai and Beijing in 2016. I achieved 100% gender pay equity globally in 2018. I recently sported 800-plus stores around the world and employed around 39,000 people. My name was inspired, in part, by poor-quality ’80s Detroit automobiles — and by a fruit. My market value was recently near $13 billion. Who am I?

Last week’s trivia answer

I trace my roots back to 1958, when a fellow in Virginia began serving travelers via a gas station. By 1965, I had 12 locations. A convenience store followed in 1976, and a full-service travel center in Kentucky in 1981. In the 1980s, I added many more locations, some including fast-food eateries. Today, based in Knoxville, Tennessee, I am now a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. I boast the largest network of travel centers (some 900-plus) in 43 states and much of Canada, and I serve more than 1 million guests a day. Who am I? (Answer: Pilot Travel Centers)

The Motley Fool take: Building with Lowe’s

Home prices have reached a point where many people simply can’t afford to move from renting (or living with others, like their parents) to buying. With the housing market already facing this headwind, the problem worsened when the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates to fight high inflation. Now, not only are homes prohibitively expensive, but taking out a mortgage costs more than it used to, as well.

This dynamic is terrible for housing-related stocks like Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW); its stock was recently down roughly 6% over the past year. It’s highly likely to survive the current headwinds, though. After all, people who stay in their homes rather than move will continue to upgrade and change their abodes. This may include more do-it-yourself work but often involves hiring a professional. Lowe’s is increasingly focused on the professional customer segment, which could, in time, give it a growth boost.

Investors buying in now can enjoy a 2.2% dividend yield while they wait for brighter days. And Lowe’s now has a record of at least 25 consecutive annual dividend increases (the last, in May, was 4%).

The stock seems reasonably priced now, too, with a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17, roughly on par with its five-year average. Long-term, income-focused investors might want to give Lowe’s a closer look. (The Motley Fool recommends Lowe’s.)

— distributed by Andrews McMeel Syndication