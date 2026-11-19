Eggs Up Grill is now open in Easley at 504 W. Main St.

The new location adds to the breakfast chain’s more than two dozen South Carolina locations. The restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise partners Darby Smith and Jackson Turner, with Easley representing their fourth Eggs Up Grill location.

Smith and Turner originally thought of Eggs Up Grill in Easley in 2020 but the pandemic shifted plans.

“Finally opening an Eggs Up Grill in Easley feels like a full circle moment for us,” Smith said. “This is a community we’ve wanted to be part of for years, and it’s rewarding to see that vision come to life. We look forward to serving our neighbors with excellent food, fantastic service and most importantly, putting a smile on their faces.”

The restaurant is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit eggsupgrill.com.