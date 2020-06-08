On the Move: Jeff Rodek

Jeff Rodek was recently appointed to ScanSource’s board of directors.

He has more than 40 years of experience in multiple industries. Since 2017, he has served as an executive network advisor and limited partner of Tensility Venture Partners, a venture capital firm investing in enterprise software companies.

Rodek previously served as a senior lecturer at the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University and as a senior advisor and executive partner with private equity firm Accretive LLC. Prior to Hyperion’s sale to Oracle in April 2007, he was the executive chairman of the board of Hyperion Solutions Inc. and served as chairman and chief executive officer of Hyperion. He was also president and chief operating officer of Ingram Micro Corporation and spent 16 years at FedEx, rising to the position of senior vice president in the Americas.