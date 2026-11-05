Planner: Networking events in the Upstate, November 2026

Check out the latest November networking events in the Upstate.

Nov. 6

What: Enjoy coffee and pastries, sometimes door prizes, and an informal setting to meet, mingle and make contacts.

Enjoy coffee and pastries, sometimes door prizes, and an informal setting to meet, mingle and make contacts. When: 8:30-10 a.m.

8:30-10 a.m. Where: Mauldin Chamber, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Chamber, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 and info@mauldinchamber.org.

Nov. 10

What: This workshop will introduce the fundamentals of grant research and grant writing, including how to identify potential funding sources and understand what funders may expect from applicants.

This workshop will introduce the fundamentals of grant research and grant writing, including how to identify potential funding sources and understand what funders may expect from applicants. When: Noon-1 p.m.

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org; register here.

What: Join Ten at the Top for this networking event featuring a presentation on the topic “Capital Project Sales Tax Priorities & Progress in Greenwood County.”

Join Ten at the Top for this networking event featuring a presentation on the topic “Capital Project Sales Tax Priorities & Progress in Greenwood County.” When: 4:45-6:45 p.m.

4:45-6:45 p.m. Where: Discover Greenwood Destination Center, 104 Main St., Greenwood

Discover Greenwood Destination Center, 104 Main St., Greenwood Info: Dean Hybl at dhybl@tenatthetop.org.

Nov. 11

What: Join the Greer Chamber for this networking event.

Join the Greer Chamber for this networking event. When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Southern Way Catering, 8 Distribution Court, Greer

Southern Way Catering, 8 Distribution Court, Greer Info: Greer Chamber at 864-877-3131 or info@greerchamber.com.

Nov. 12

What: Join Ten at the Top and Dr. Kandi Fredere of the South Carolina Department of Public Health for a Public Health Update. We will also hear from Allison Huffstutler of BRIDGED.

Join Ten at the Top and Dr. Kandi Fredere of the South Carolina Department of Public Health for a Public Health Update. We will also hear from Allison Huffstutler of BRIDGED. When: 10-11 a.m.

10-11 a.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Register here.

What: In this course, offered via Zoom, you will learn all about the essential stages of building a business from the ground up.

In this course, offered via Zoom, you will learn all about the essential stages of building a business from the ground up. When: 12:30-1:30 p.m.

12:30-1:30 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org; register here.

Nov. 17

What: Join the Greer Chamber Ambassadors for an open discussion about the topics that matter most to you and your fellow community leaders.

Join the Greer Chamber Ambassadors for an open discussion about the topics that matter most to you and your fellow community leaders. When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Barista Alley Coffee Co., 101 Trade St., Greer

Barista Alley Coffee Co., 101 Trade St., Greer Info: Greer Chamber at 864-877-3131 or info@greerchamber.com.

What: This class will focus on timely uncertainties and discuss the best practices for anticipating, navigating, and mitigating the impacts of each using sound business processes and SBA resources.

This class will focus on timely uncertainties and discuss the best practices for anticipating, navigating, and mitigating the impacts of each using sound business processes and SBA resources. When: Noon-1 p.m.

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org; register here.

What: Join the Greenville Chamber for this networking event.

Join the Greenville Chamber for this networking event. When: 5:30-7 p.m.

5:30-7 p.m. Where: Paloma, 315 S. Main St., Greenville

Paloma, 315 S. Main St., Greenville Info: Greg Dietz at gdietz@greenvillechamber.org or Nan Perry at nperry@greenvillechamber.org.

Nov. 18

What: Join Ten at the Top for our annual Celebrating Upstate Successes event presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, in which organizations and individuals from across the Upstate are recognized for their great work in the region and recipients of the Burdette and Welling Awards are awarded. In addition, the finalists for the Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy grants make their presentations and the winners are announced.

Join Ten at the Top for our annual Celebrating Upstate Successes event presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, in which organizations and individuals from across the Upstate are recognized for their great work in the region and recipients of the Burdette and Welling Awards are awarded. In addition, the finalists for the Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy grants make their presentations and the winners are announced. When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

9:30-11:30 a.m. Where: Hyatt Regency Greenville, 220 N. Main St., Greenville

Hyatt Regency Greenville, 220 N. Main St., Greenville Info: $35 per person; register here.

What: Join the Museum of Revolutionary War History as they present a luncheon.

Join the Museum of Revolutionary War History as they present a luncheon. When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Cultural Center, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 or info@mauldinchamber.org.

What: Join GCYP for this networking event.

Join GCYP for this networking event. When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Southern First, 6 Verdae Blvd., Greenville

Southern First, 6 Verdae Blvd., Greenville Info: Free for GCYP members, $30 per nonmember; Cheryl Garrison at cgarrison@greenvillechamber.org.

Nov. 19

What: Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this networking event.

Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this networking event. When: 5-7 p.m.

5-7 p.m. Where: 416 S.E. Main St., Simpsonville

416 S.E. Main St., Simpsonville Info: Free for Simpsonville Chamber members, $10 per nonmember; Whitney Ferguson at 864-688-9552 or wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.

Nov. 24

What: Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this networking event featuring a guest speaker.

Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this networking event featuring a guest speaker. When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Simpsonville Chamber, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville

Simpsonville Chamber, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville Info: $15 per Simpsonville Chamber, $25 per nonmember; Whitney Ferguson at 864-688-9552 or wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.

What: This workshop will help you evaluate whether a business loan may be right for you and introduce the steps you can take to become better prepared before approaching a lender.

This workshop will help you evaluate whether a business loan may be right for you and introduce the steps you can take to become better prepared before approaching a lender. When: Noon-1 p.m.

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org; register here.

Dec. 1

What: Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this networking event.

Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this networking event. When: 8:30-10 a.m.

8:30-10 a.m. Where: Simpsonville Chamber, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville

Simpsonville Chamber, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville Info: Whitney Ferguson at 864-688-9552 or wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.

Dec. 2

What: Join the Mauldin Chamber to gain leads at this networking event.

Join the Mauldin Chamber to gain leads at this networking event. When: Noon-1:30 p.m.

Noon-1:30 p.m. Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 or info@mauldinchamber.org.

More events are added throughout the month. For more information, visit mauldinchamber.org/events, members.simpsonvillechamber.com/events, greenvillechamber.org, tenatthetop.org/ten-at-the-top-events, fountaininnchamber.org, greerchamber.com, onespartanburginc.com and score.org/piedmont.