Planner: Networking events in the Upstate, November 2026

Check out the latest November networking events in the Upstate.
Nov. 6
First Friday Coffee
- What: Enjoy coffee and pastries, sometimes door prizes, and an informal setting to meet, mingle and make contacts.
- When: 8:30-10 a.m.
- Where: Mauldin Chamber, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 and info@mauldinchamber.org.
Nov. 10
What Should I Know Before Applying for a Grant?
- What: This workshop will introduce the fundamentals of grant research and grant writing, including how to identify potential funding sources and understand what funders may expect from applicants.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org; register here.
Pizza and Networking
- What: Join Ten at the Top for this networking event featuring a presentation on the topic “Capital Project Sales Tax Priorities & Progress in Greenwood County.”
- When: 4:45-6:45 p.m.
- Where: Discover Greenwood Destination Center, 104 Main St., Greenwood
- Info: Dean Hybl at dhybl@tenatthetop.org.
Nov. 11
Greer Means Business
- What: Join the Greer Chamber for this networking event.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Southern Way Catering, 8 Distribution Court, Greer
- Info: Greer Chamber at 864-877-3131 or info@greerchamber.com.
Nov. 12
TATT Chat
- What: Join Ten at the Top and Dr. Kandi Fredere of the South Carolina Department of Public Health for a Public Health Update. We will also hear from Allison Huffstutler of BRIDGED.
- When: 10-11 a.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Register here.
‘Steps to Starting a Business’ presented by Ben Smith
- What: In this course, offered via Zoom, you will learn all about the essential stages of building a business from the ground up.
- When: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org; register here.
Nov. 17
Common Grounds
- What: Join the Greer Chamber Ambassadors for an open discussion about the topics that matter most to you and your fellow community leaders.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Barista Alley Coffee Co., 101 Trade St., Greer
- Info: Greer Chamber at 864-877-3131 or info@greerchamber.com.
SCORE Series: Navigating Uncertainty
- What: This class will focus on timely uncertainties and discuss the best practices for anticipating, navigating, and mitigating the impacts of each using sound business processes and SBA resources.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org; register here.
Business After Hours
- What: Join the Greenville Chamber for this networking event.
- When: 5:30-7 p.m.
- Where: Paloma, 315 S. Main St., Greenville
- Info: Greg Dietz at gdietz@greenvillechamber.org or Nan Perry at nperry@greenvillechamber.org.
Nov. 18
Celebrating Upstate Successes
- What: Join Ten at the Top for our annual Celebrating Upstate Successes event presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, in which organizations and individuals from across the Upstate are recognized for their great work in the region and recipients of the Burdette and Welling Awards are awarded. In addition, the finalists for the Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy grants make their presentations and the winners are announced.
- When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
- Where: Hyatt Regency Greenville, 220 N. Main St., Greenville
- Info: $35 per person; register here.
Lunch & Learn
- What: Join the Museum of Revolutionary War History as they present a luncheon.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 or info@mauldinchamber.org.
GCYP Leadership Luncheon
- What: Join GCYP for this networking event.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Southern First, 6 Verdae Blvd., Greenville
- Info: Free for GCYP members, $30 per nonmember; Cheryl Garrison at cgarrison@greenvillechamber.org.
Nov. 19
Business After Hours
- What: Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this networking event.
- When: 5-7 p.m.
- Where: 416 S.E. Main St., Simpsonville
- Info: Free for Simpsonville Chamber members, $10 per nonmember; Whitney Ferguson at 864-688-9552 or wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.
Nov. 24
Lunch & Learn Series
- What: Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this networking event featuring a guest speaker.
- When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Simpsonville Chamber, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville
- Info: $15 per Simpsonville Chamber, $25 per nonmember; Whitney Ferguson at 864-688-9552 or wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.
Are You Loan Ready?
- What: This workshop will help you evaluate whether a business loan may be right for you and introduce the steps you can take to become better prepared before approaching a lender.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org; register here.
Dec. 1
Women’s Impact Network
- What: Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this networking event.
- When: 8:30-10 a.m.
- Where: Simpsonville Chamber, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville
- Info: Whitney Ferguson at 864-688-9552 or wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.
Dec. 2
Leads Group Meeting
- What: Join the Mauldin Chamber to gain leads at this networking event.
- When: Noon-1:30 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 or info@mauldinchamber.org.
More events are added throughout the month. For more information, visit mauldinchamber.org/events, members.simpsonvillechamber.com/events, greenvillechamber.org, tenatthetop.org/ten-at-the-top-events, fountaininnchamber.org, greerchamber.com, onespartanburginc.com and score.org/piedmont.