Super G Mart to open first SC location in Greenville

Super G Mart will open its first South Carolina location in Greenville in fall 2026.

The North Carolina-based company is known for its selection of international groceries, fresh produce, seafood, spices and household items. It features products from cuisines from around the world, including Asian, Latin American, Indian, European and Jamaican.

The store will be located in The Gallery shopping center at 555 Haywood Road and take the place of the former Gabe’s department store.

It will be the fourth Super G Mart and the first location outside of North Carolina. For more information, visit supergmart.com.