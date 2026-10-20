Wire 3 to bring fiber internet services to Easley

Wire 3 announced on Oct. 20 that it has started construction on a $19 million service expansion into Easley.

The Florida-based fiber internet provider plans to serve more than 18,000 homes and businesses in Easley. The first Easley customers are expected to be connected to Wire 3’s high-speed fiber internet as early as this winter.

Jai Ramachandran, CEO of Wire 3, said Easley is an exciting addition to the company’s growing footprint in South Carolina. In total, the company has invested $147 million to expand its services into the Palmetto State.

“With construction underway, we’re preparing to bring Easley more choice and access to the speed and reliability of our 100% fiber internet,” Ramachandran said. “As we progress, we look forward to becoming part of the community and serving its residents and businesses for years to come.”

In addition to Easley, Wire 3 is currently completing a $36 million expansion into Anderson County. The company also plans to bring its fiber internet services to other Upstate communities in the future, including Central, Clemson, Travelers Rest and Pendleton.

For more information, visit wire3.com.