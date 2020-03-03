On the Move: Abby Klass

Abby Klass recently joined Jeff Dezen Public Relations as an intern in its executive management assistance program.

The program, a paid internship lasting 12-15 weeks, offers students the opportunity to learn while working alongside a senior executive and contributing to client work. Interns gain hands-on experience in content creation, detailed research and the formulation of strategic media relations campaigns.

Klass is a senior at Bob Jones University majoring in journalism and mass communication. She previously interned for the office of United States Senator Tim Scott, and she has interned for several local political campaigns in the Greenville area. While at BJU, Klass works as an event usher and is currently serving the student body as the assistant communications director for the BJU Student Leadership Council.