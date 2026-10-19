Kudzu Bakery and Market is coming to Greenville

The South Carolina-founded bakery and market is coming to Greenville.

Kudzu Bakery and Market will take the place of Master’s Mark Dry Cleaners at 1536 Laurens Road. A social media post confirmed the opening date is set for summer 2027.

“We are beyond excited to announce that Kudzu Bakery & Market is heading to Greenville! All your favorite treats and gifts in the 864,” the post said.

The company was founded in Georgetown in 1989 and now has locations in Mount Pleasant, Columbia and north of Pawley’s Island. It also has a location in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The store will sell baked goods such as cookies, pies and cakes along with kitchen items and themed gifts. For more information, visit @kudzubakerygvl on Instagram.