On the Move: James Silvers

James Silvers was recently elected a shareholder of Ogletree Deakins.

Silvers is a member of the firm’s background checks practice group and regularly counsels clients on practical, lawful ways to comply with the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act, Title VII, and state mini-FCRAs. He also regularly advises employers on Reduction in Force matters, including the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, Older Workers Benefit Protection Act, and Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act issues, and e-signature issues. He is a graduate of Charleston School of Law.