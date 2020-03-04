On the Move: Monty Blight

Monty Blight recently joined Immedion LLC as vice president of sales. In his new role, Blight will lead the go-to-market strategy for Immedion and will be responsible for driving customer growth and profit generation.

Blight has an extensive professional sales background with a focus on technical solutions. He brings to Immedion over 14 years of executive management experience and was most recently the executive vice president of sales and corporate development for a leading cloud management provider. Prior to that, he held the position of vice president of product strategy at a Charlotte-based IT infrastructure solutions provider. Over the course of his career, he has helped both start-ups and established companies drive revenue and market growth through direct sales, channel partner management and product strategy and development. He is a graduate of Baylor University.