On the Move: Eric Penkert

Eric Penkert was recently elected a shareholder of Ogletree Deakins.

Penkert focuses his employee benefits practice on assisting businesses in understanding their compliance obligations under ERISA and the Internal Revenue Code with respect to retirement, executive compensation, and health and welfare benefits. He earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School and an L.L.M., Taxation, from the University of Florida Levin College of Law.