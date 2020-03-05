On the Move: Josh Craig

Josh Craig recently joined Lima One Capital as chief revenue officer. In this newly created role, Craig will lead Lima One’s corporate sales and marketing activities to continue the company’s national expansion.

Prior to joining Lima One, he was part of the core leadership team for Finance of America Commercial, accountable for the company’s exponential sales growth. His management responsibilities were diverse, spanning the organization from sales leadership to product development to strategic planning and competitive positioning.

He previously worked for Wells Fargo in various capacities including strategy consulting, project management and consumer lending leadership.

He is a graduate of Wake Forest University and Kentucky Wesleyan College.