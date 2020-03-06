On the Move: Tanya Camunas

Tanya Camunas was recently promoted to executive director of A Child’s Haven. Camunas now leads ACH’s efforts to provide therapeutic childcare to young at-risk children with social and emotional challenges while educating and supporting their caregivers.

She joined ACH as director of quality assurance and program evaluation in July 2017 and was promoted to senior director of program and strategy in Nov. 2018. Prior to her time at ACH, she worked in the field for over a decade including owning a nonprofit consulting business, program director of court appointed special advocates in Colorado, and Florida Department of Social Services. Camunas holds degrees in human services and business economics, and she specializes in performance measurement, program evaluation, strategic planning and program development.