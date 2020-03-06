On the Move: Brad J. Gower

Brad J. Gower recently joined Nelson & Galbreath, LLC. Gower’s practice includes all aspects of commercial and residential real estate, general business law and corporate transactions. Prior to joining the firm, He spent eight years with large regional firms.

Gower is a graduate of Washington & Lee University and the University of South Carolina School of Law. He has been named to the South Carolina Super Lawyers Rising Star Edition for Real Estate for the past three years and is a graduate of Leadership Greenville.