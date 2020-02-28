On the Move: John Castile

John Castile was recently named to the board of directors of the Community Foundation for a three-year term.

Castile is the executive director for the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority (GCRA). He is responsible for affordable housing efforts that build new homes, renovate old ones and help build infrastructure in concert with non-government advocates in the five municipalities and unincorporated areas of Greenville County. Prior to his position at GCRA, Castile retired from the City of Greenville after a 23-year career, including eight as city manager. He is a graduate of Furman University.